SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Kenon Holdings (KEN) reported its results for third quarter, 2024. Kenon's consolidated results of operations from its operating companies essentially comprise the consolidated results of OPC Energy Ltd. OPC reported net profit of $23 million, compared to $27 million, prior year. OPC reported adjusted EBITDA of $108 million, compared to $104 million. Revenue was $237 million compared to $229 million.Kenon's share of ZIM's results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was approximately 16.5% as compared to approximately 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. ZIM reported third quarter net profit of $1.1 billion, compared to a net loss of $2.3 billion, a year ago, which included a non-cash impairment loss of $2.1 billion. ZIM reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion, compared to $211 million. ZIM's revenues increased by approximately 117% to approximately $2.8 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX