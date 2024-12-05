BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), a China-based EV charging service company, announced Thursday a partnership with the State Grid Corporation of China's Hebei Electric Vehicle Charging Service Company to integrate public chargers into its strategic partner's network.Under the partnership, Naas is said to integrate over 2,800 public chargers of State Grid Hebei into Kuaidian's charging service network.The company claims that the collaboration will ease the charging experience for more than 1 million EV owners in key cities. The Kuaidian app includes information like station location, availability, payment options, navigational support, and others.The partnership is said to expand market presence attributing to the financial development and scalability of NaaS Energy Fintech system (NEF) with the increase in EV numbers every year.NAAS is currently trading at $2.68, down by 2.19 percent on Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX