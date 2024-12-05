KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - Linkers Industries Limited (LNKS), a Malaysian-based wire/cable harness supplier, has priced its Initial Public offering of Class A ordinary shares at $4 each.The company is offering 1.9 million Class A ordinary shares, which are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 5, 2024, under the symbol 'LNKS'.The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 285,000 Class A ordinary shares at a discounted price.The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or form joint ventures within the value chain of the wire/cable harnesses industry, among others.The offering is scheduled to close on December 6, 2024, subject to certain conditions.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX