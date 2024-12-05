France's TotalEnergies is set to buy German renewables company VSB Group for €1. 57 billion ($1. 65 billion). It has also agreed to sell 50% of a 2 GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Texas for $800 million. TotalEnergies has agreed to buy German renewables developer VSB Group from Swiss asset manager Partners Group. The transaction, worth €1. 57 billion in equity value and shareholder loans, remains subject to the approval of applicable merger control authorities. VSB has more than 475 MW of renewables capacity in operation or under construction, most of which is in Germany and France. It has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...