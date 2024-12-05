Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
05.12.24
17:22 Uhr
146,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,69 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,00147,0020:05
146,00147,0018:40
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 19:38 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Employees Raise Nearly $900,000 To Support Neighbors in Need Through the Power to Care

Finanznachrichten News

By: Cristina del Canto | Senior Communications Specialist

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

This year, Entergy employees raised $868,167 for The Power to Care, a vital program that provides emergency bill assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors, including older adults and individuals with disabilities.

Throughout our service area, Entergy employees came together to organize a series of fundraisers, including the Boston Marathon, golf tournaments, softball games, a fishing tournament, and pickleball competitions. These events not only fostered camaraderie among team members but also united everyone in a shared mission: to serve our customers and uplift our communities.

"We are immensely grateful to our dedicated employees who poured their time and energy into organizing these events to support our vulnerable customers," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "This year marks the highest amount we have raised from special events in nearly 20 years, and we are truly humbled by the generosity of our employees."

Highlights from The Power to Care 2024 fundraisers:

  • Entergy Texas Golf Tournament, $245,852

  • Entergy New Orleans Golf Tournament, $150,000

  • Entergy Mississippi Golf Tournament, $127,600

  • Entergy Arkansas Golf Tournament, $126,868

  • Entergy Louisiana Softball Tournament, $103,500

  • Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans joint Watt-A-Catch Fishing Rodeo, $59,300

  • Entergy Nuclear Pickleball Tournament, $53,035

  • Boston Marathon, $2,012

Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofits, employees, and generous customers have helped provide emergency bill payment assistance to vulnerable customers experiencing a time of financial crisis. Since 2008, The Power to Care has raised more than $50 million and helped over 250,000 people in need.

The collective efforts of Entergy employees this year highlight the power of community but also reinforces our commitment to supporting those in need. To contribute or learn more about our program, visit The Power to Care. Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.