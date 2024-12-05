Entergy Corporation: Entergy Employees Raise Nearly $900,000 To Support Neighbors in Need Through the Power to Care

By: Cristina del Canto | Senior Communications Specialist

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

This year, Entergy employees raised $868,167 for The Power to Care, a vital program that provides emergency bill assistance to our most vulnerable neighbors, including older adults and individuals with disabilities.

Throughout our service area, Entergy employees came together to organize a series of fundraisers, including the Boston Marathon, golf tournaments, softball games, a fishing tournament, and pickleball competitions. These events not only fostered camaraderie among team members but also united everyone in a shared mission: to serve our customers and uplift our communities.

"We are immensely grateful to our dedicated employees who poured their time and energy into organizing these events to support our vulnerable customers," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "This year marks the highest amount we have raised from special events in nearly 20 years, and we are truly humbled by the generosity of our employees."

Highlights from The Power to Care 2024 fundraisers:

Entergy Texas Golf Tournament , $245,852

Entergy New Orleans Golf Tournament , $150,000

Entergy Mississippi Golf Tournament , $127,600

Entergy Arkansas Golf Tournament , $126,868

Entergy Louisiana Softball Tournament, $103,500

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans joint Watt-A-Catch Fishing Rodeo, $59,300

Entergy Nuclear Pickleball Tournament, $53,035

Boston Marathon, $2,012

Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofits, employees, and generous customers have helped provide emergency bill payment assistance to vulnerable customers experiencing a time of financial crisis. Since 2008, The Power to Care has raised more than $50 million and helped over 250,000 people in need.

The collective efforts of Entergy employees this year highlight the power of community but also reinforces our commitment to supporting those in need. To contribute or learn more about our program, visit The Power to Care. Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors.

