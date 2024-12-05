Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: 883369 | ISIN: US8101861065 | Ticker-Symbol: SCQA
05.12.2024
ScottsMiracle-Gro 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: Helping Consumers To Think Water Positive

Finanznachrichten News

Originally published in ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Our ThinkWaterPositive Initiative launched in 2023 to address water quantity and quality challenges. ThinkWaterPositive educates consumers on how they can save and protect water resources while creating, maintaining and enjoying living landscapes that work in concert with the environment. The initiative promotes our long-standing water stewardship commitments to water-wise product innovation, nonprofit and community engagement and consumer education.

ThinkWaterPositive comprises these three pillars:

Research and development:

Our teams enhance and promote turf, soil, fertilizer, plant food and application products that minimize water use and quality impacts. Examples range from water maximizer and moisture control products to drought-tolerant groundcovers and precision applicators to prevent overuse of fertilizer products. Other examples range from reformulations, such as increased use of slow-release nitrogen and the removal of phosphorus to mitigate algal blooms, to alternatives to traditional turfgrass, such as drought-tolerant clover lawns.

Environmental nonprofit partnerships:

Through our relationship with the National Partner Network, we support leading environmental organizations that have a combined reach of 150 million people. We further drive water stewardship at the community level by partnering with more than a dozen other environmental organizations. For example, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation's support of the Alliance for Water Efficiency led to the development of the Home Water Works Calculator to provide consumers with strategies and customized data to improve overall household water efficiency.

Consumer education:

We teach homeowners about the benefits of green spaces, how to do more with less water and how to reimagine yards as water-wise landscapes. One way we contribute to consumer education is through the Scotts Training Institute, which educates retailers and associates on best practices to reduce water impacts so they can in turn share this knowledge with others in their stores and communities. Our scientists and horticulturists also provide region-specific tips for homeowners through the corporate and brand websites to minimize water use in local communities.

To learn more about ScottsMiracleGro's commitment to corporate responsibility, visit our webpage

For full details about ScottsMiracle-Gro's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, visit here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ScottsMiracle-Gro on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: ScottsMiracle-Gro
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scottsmiracle-gro
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ScottsMiracle-Gro



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
