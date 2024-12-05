KeyBank Foundation Invests $3 Million in Eight Cleveland Area Non-Profit Organizations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / KeyBank

Chosen community organizations will use grant dollars to improve the lives of Northeast Ohioans

Today, KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation proudly announced their support for eight exceptional nonprofit organizations in 2024, providing grants totaling $3 million. This significant financial contribution is aimed at empowering these organizations to further their missions of fostering positive change and growth throughout Northeast Ohio.

Specifically, grant funds will be directed toward critical areas such as workforce development, education, and initiatives focused on creating safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities. These efforts reflect KeyBank's unwavering commitment to nurturing the wellbeing of the clients and communities it serves, ensuring all have the opportunity to flourish.

"Some of the most impactful work we do takes place beyond the confines of our offices, in our communities where it truly matters," said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland Market President. "We firmly believe that these strategic investments will not only enhance the resilience of our communities but also infuse them with vibrancy and stability. I want to take this opportunity, on behalf of everyone at Key, to express our heartfelt gratitude to these organizations for their tireless dedication and daily contributions that help our hometown thrive."

The organizations that have been awarded funding from the KeyBank Foundation include:

Cleveland Institute of Art

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Enterprise Community Partners Inc.

College Now Greater Cleveland Inc.

May Dugan Center

Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Inc.

The Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments totaling more than $1.8 billion in its hometown Cleveland market, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending; and transformative philanthropy.

