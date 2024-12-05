Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
05.12.24
16:34 Uhr
17,804 Euro
-0,046
-0,26 %
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 19:38 Uhr
KeyBank Foundation Invests $3 Million in Eight Cleveland Area Non-Profit Organizations

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / KeyBank
Chosen community organizations will use grant dollars to improve the lives of Northeast Ohioans

Today, KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation proudly announced their support for eight exceptional nonprofit organizations in 2024, providing grants totaling $3 million. This significant financial contribution is aimed at empowering these organizations to further their missions of fostering positive change and growth throughout Northeast Ohio.

Specifically, grant funds will be directed toward critical areas such as workforce development, education, and initiatives focused on creating safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities. These efforts reflect KeyBank's unwavering commitment to nurturing the wellbeing of the clients and communities it serves, ensuring all have the opportunity to flourish.

"Some of the most impactful work we do takes place beyond the confines of our offices, in our communities where it truly matters," said Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland Market President. "We firmly believe that these strategic investments will not only enhance the resilience of our communities but also infuse them with vibrancy and stability. I want to take this opportunity, on behalf of everyone at Key, to express our heartfelt gratitude to these organizations for their tireless dedication and daily contributions that help our hometown thrive."

The organizations that have been awarded funding from the KeyBank Foundation include:

  • Cleveland Institute of Art

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

  • Enterprise Community Partners Inc.

  • College Now Greater Cleveland Inc.

  • May Dugan Center

  • Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Inc.

  • The Cleveland Orchestra

  • The Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments totaling more than $1.8 billion in its hometown Cleveland market, supporting affordable housing and community development projects; small business and home lending; and transformative philanthropy.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
