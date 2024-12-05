Albertsons Companies Foundation Donated Over $500,000 Worth of Volunteer Hours in Million Hour Volunteer Rally

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies expresses profound gratitude to its associates, customers and partners for their dedication to the Nourishing Neighbors Million Hour Volunteer Rally. Through their collective efforts, over $500,000 worth of volunteer hours have been contributed.

These contributions have provided essential support to food banks and pantries in urgent need of assistance. Volunteers sorted and packed food, delivered meals and assisted administrative tasks, making a significant difference in the lives of those facing hunger.

This initiative has showcased the power of community and the impact of collective efforts in supporting those in need. The unwavering commitment of all involved has made a positive impact in local communities.

