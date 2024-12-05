Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
04.12.24
16:59 Uhr
18,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,54 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,10018,20020:07
18,10018,20019:28
05.12.2024 19:50 Uhr
Albertsons Companies Foundation Donated Over $500,000 Worth of Volunteer Hours in Million Hour Volunteer Rally

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies expresses profound gratitude to its associates, customers and partners for their dedication to the Nourishing Neighbors Million Hour Volunteer Rally. Through their collective efforts, over $500,000 worth of volunteer hours have been contributed.

These contributions have provided essential support to food banks and pantries in urgent need of assistance. Volunteers sorted and packed food, delivered meals and assisted administrative tasks, making a significant difference in the lives of those facing hunger.

This initiative has showcased the power of community and the impact of collective efforts in supporting those in need. The unwavering commitment of all involved has made a positive impact in local communities.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
