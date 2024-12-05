WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported on waterborne disease outbreaks linked to children's splash pads over the past 26 years. These outbreaks resulted in 10,611 cases, 152 hospitalizations, 99 emergency department visits, and no reported deaths.'Splash pads are recreational interactive water venues that spray or jet water on users,' the report stated. 'Splash pads were first found to be associated with waterborne disease outbreaks in 1997.'Of the total cases, over 67 percent of the outbreaks were caused by Cryptosporidium, a parasite that causes diarrhea and lives on surfaces contaminated with infected poop.The three largest outbreaks with cases amounting to over 2,000 were all caused by Cryptosporidium.Usually, water at splash pads, also known as water playgrounds, is treated with chlorine, a chemical disinfectant, to stop the pathogen transmission. However, cryptosporidium is resistant to chlorine treatment.'Recommended user behaviors in splash pads and other recreational water venues include not getting in the water if ill with diarrhea until two weeks after it has stopped, not swallowing the water, taking young children on bathroom breaks or checking diapers or swim diapers every hour, and, if needed, changing them away from the water,' the authors advised.'Because splash pads are intended for young children, these efforts need to be oriented toward and reach caregivers of young children.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX