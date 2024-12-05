TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release October figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and fall 2.6 percent on year after slumping 1.3 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year in September.Japan also will see October results for its leading and coincident indexes; in September, they were up 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent on month, respectively.South Korea will provide October data for current account; in September, the current account surplus was $11.12 billion.Thailand will release November numbers for consumer prices; in October, overall inflation was up 0.83 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.77 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX