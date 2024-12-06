Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024

WKN: A4098R | ISIN: CA49571M5037
Tradegate
05.12.24
16:40 Uhr
0,110 Euro
-0,007
-5,98 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 00:26 Uhr
105 Leser
Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results for the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 4, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors at six (6), and all five (5) of the nominees, as set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 4, 2024 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of Kingfisher at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved: (1) the appointment of De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor, and (2) the approval of the Company's stock option plan, as more particularly described in the Circular.

For further information regarding the matters considered at the Meeting readers are encouraged to review the Circular, a copy of which is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia, including the Golden Triangle region. Kingfisher has two 100% owned district-scale projects and an option to earn 100% of the HWY 37 Project, that offer potential exposure to gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 43,201,553 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 778 606 2507
E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
