Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Announces Drilling is Underway at HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2025 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased report that drilling is underway at the previously announced 7,500 meter drill program at the HWY 37 Project. The 849 km2 HWY 37 Project is located within the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Update on 2025 Exploration Program

Drilling is now underway at the HWY 37 Project. Initial drilling will focus on the Williams porphyry copper-gold system testing for extensions of mineralization outside the limits of historical drilling. Two diamond drills are currently on site with one targeting an area west and upslope of the known limits of mineralization. The second drill is focusing on new discoveries in an area with no historical drilling, targeting an area across the valley with a similar Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical signature when compared to the Williams porphyry copper-gold system.

Over the last two weeks, camp construction has been completed, wildlife and archaeological surveys have been conducted to pre-clear drill pad locations, and 4 drill pads have been built with construction of additional pads ongoing.

Dustin Perry, CEO, states "I just returned from a week on site with drilling beginning as I was leaving. The exploration season is now underway with two diamond drills working around the clock to explore this highly prospective portion of the HWY 37 Project. I will be returning to site later this week and throughout the field program and the Company will continue to update the market on our progress."

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties and Golden Ridge Resources) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 849 km2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 88,661,810 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

