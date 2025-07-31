Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Provides Update on Drill Program at HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced 7,500-meter ("m") drill program at the HWY 37 Project. Drilling at Williams has extended potassic alteration with chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization by ~150 m below the limits of historical drilling. Bornite is mapped at surface and identified to a vertical depth of approximately 680 m in drill core. HW-25-004 intersected a broad zone of intense potassic alteration over 478 m. The 849 km 2 HWY 37 Project is located within the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Drilling to date has focused on testing for depth extensions of the Williams porphyry Cu-Au system, porphyry Cu-Au targets across the valley (east) in an area with no historical drilling, and at the Upper and Lower Hank porphyry Cu-Au targets (Fig. 1).

Dustin Perry, CEO, states "So far, the 2025 drill program has matched our expectations of vertically extending porphyry mineralization at Williams as well as providing a much clearer understanding of this highly prospective district. Our exploration hypothesis indicates vertical continuity of the gold-rich bornite zone, and these holes demonstrate that bornite continues to depth where it was predicted."

Figure 1: Hank-Williams Drill Area

Williams Area Drilling

The first drill hole of the program, HW-25-001, was completed upslope and west of potassic alteration and drilled steeply to the east. The drill hole was collared at a 110 o azimuth and -80 o dip, designed to test the western limit of the porphyry system and provide important data to define the orientation of the mineralized system at Willams. The drill struggled passing through several fault zones and deviated clockwise significantly more than historical drill holes in the region ending approximately 40 o azimuth from the planned target. Despite this, HW-25-001 intersected potassic alteration, often overprinted by phyllic alteration with chalcopyrite ± bornite mineralization from 390 m726 m (Fig. 2 and 3), end of hole was at 803 m and bottomed in early mineral monzanite. This drill test provided valuable insights to the mineralized system at Williams including identifying two porphyry intrusive phases that were previously lumped into one. The insights have improved Kingfisher's geoscience teams understanding of the mineralized system at Williams and allowed for better targeting of the younger more productive intrusive phase.

Figure 2: HW-25-001: 484m (Bn = Bornite, Cpy = Chalcopyrite, Mag = Magnetite) 1

Figure 3: HW-25-001: 538m and 543m (Bn = Bornite, Cpy = Chalcopyrite) 1

Drill holes HW-25-002 (275 o /-60 o) and HW-25-003 (285 o /-68 o) were drilled across Hank Creek to the southeast and tested shallow chargeability anomalies that coalesce with the Williams porphyry chargeability signature at depth. Drilling in both holes encountered widespread intense quartz-sericite-pyrite-carbonate alteration in the top 250 m (HW-25-002) and 350 m (HW-25-003). Below this, it transitioned to a less altered, polyphase diatreme breccia which is interpreted to be emplaced before the mineralizing events at Williams (Fig 4). Diatreme breccias are commonly formed as an eruptive phase preceding or post-dating the formation of porphyry Cu-Au deposits. Surface mapping and drill results are interpreted to demonstrate high prospectivity for porphyry Cu-Au discovery at the margins of the diatreme breccia. It is believed that the Williams deposit, the Kaip target and the Williams East target (Fig. 1) are located at this boundary. At depth, the chargeability anomaly remains unexplained.

Figure 4: HW-25-002: 516m 1

HW-25-004 was collared at 174 o degrees and -76 o dip, upslope and north of potassic alteration at Williams. After passing through the Williams thrust fault at 327 m, the drill hole entered Cu-bearing potassic alteration. Intense potassic alteration with chalcopyrite-bornite mineralization (vein, stringer, disseminated, and blebby) was intersected from 327 to 805 m downhole and trace chalcopyrite to end of hole at 884.9 m (Figs. 5-8). Bornite occurs at surface (Fig. 9) at the discovery outcrop and has been intersected in drilling down to a vertical extent of 680 m. Strong potassic alteration comparable to what was noted in historical drill hole HNK-18-013 was intersected across this broad interval and extended visible copper mineralization ~150 m below historical drilling levels. Mineralization is open at depth and will be tested with additional drilling this field season.

Figure 5: HW-25-004: 411m, 422m, 532m, 673m (Bn = Bornite, Cpy = Chalcopyrite) 1

Figure 6: HW-25-004: 688m 1

Figure 7: HW-25-004: 690m 1

Figure 8: HW-25-004: 716m 1

Figure 9: Surface Expression of Williams Porphyry Cu-Au System Containing Chalcopyrite and Bornite

Upper Hank Drilling

Hole HW-25-005 was collared at 275 o azimuth and -76 o dip and was targeting the Upper Hank Porphyry Target. This hole had to be abandoned before the planned depth of 800 m at 280 m due to drilling difficulties. This hole cut below the surface projection of a mapped polymictic, pyrite-rich breccia body. Two narrow porphyry intrusions were intersected accompanied by stringer veins of pyrite-magnetite-hematite and show similarities to intrusions observed at Williams. A new hole, HW-25-006 is a re-drill and is currently underway to test the chargeability anomaly target at depth below the pyrite-rich breccia.

Figure 10: HW-25-005: 197m 1

Lower Hank Drilling

Hole HW-25-007 is currently drilling at the Lower Hank Porphyry target with a collar azimuth of 174 o and a dip of -65 o . The hole is projected to intersect a steep quartz-sericite-pyrite-carbonate body mapped on surface (>5% Py) to 200 m depth. The broad low-angle plunge of Cu-Au-Ag grade in the historical LAZ drill holes projects to ~200-250 m depths of the planned hole. Below 250 m, the hole is projected to pass into the chargeability anomaly (> 25 mv/V) and will test for indications of a porphyry body at a comparable elevation to the Williams deposit.

Regional Exploration Update

The airborne electromagnetic (MMT) survey is underway with approximately 65% of the survey completed so far. Induced polarization (IP) geophysics crews arrived on site on July 26 th and are currently surveying the Hank-Williams-Mary trend. Soil sampling was completed over a three-week period and collected over 750 samples. This soil sampling program successfully covered gaps in historical sampling between Hank-Williams and Mary-ME, NE of Mary and ME, and within the valley southeast of Hank and ME.

Dr. Stephanie Sykora has been onsite for approximately two weeks. Her work has focused better understanding the controls on mineralization at the Williams area. Dr. Sykora's mapping campaign has been supported correlating the surface observations with detailed drill core logging. In the coming week Dr. Roy Greig and a team of mapping geologists from C.J. Greig & Associates will arrive on site to map several grassroots regions on the project.

Qualified Person

Dustin Perry P.Geo., Kingfisher's CEO, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has prepared the technical information presented in this release.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties and Golden Ridge Resources) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the region at the contiguous 849 km 2 HWY 37 Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km 2 . The Company currently has 88,661,810 shares outstanding.

1 Examples of drill core photos are included to show the different styles of lithology, alteration, and mineralization, and are not necessarily representative of the entire lengths of specific intervals discussed within this release.

