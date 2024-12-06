TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 305,819 yen.That beat forecasts for an annual decline of 2.6 percent following the 1.1 percent drop in September.On a monthly basis, household spending climbed 2.9 percent - beating forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the previous month.The average of monthly income per household stood at 580,675 yen, up 1.1 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX