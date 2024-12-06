PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced that it will divest Teva-Takeda, its business venture in Japan, to JKI Co., Ltd. The divestment, which includes generics and legacy products, will allow Teva to focus on bringing its innovative medicines to the Japanese market.As per the deal, all shares of Teva Takeda Pharma Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary Teva Takeda Yakuhin Ltd. will be transferred to JKI.Teva expects the divestiture to be completed by April 1, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions, including obtaining required regulatory approvals. All employees of the business venture in Japan will remain employed, subject to the terms of the agreement.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX