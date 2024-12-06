VXG Inc.: VXG Introduces Generative AI and ChatGPT Integration for Video Surveillance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / VXG, a global leader and pioneer in cloud video surveillance, has unveiled its integration and support of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into its Cloud Video Management System (VMS). This cutting-edge innovation leverages advanced AI to revolutionize the physical security industry by providing intelligent video analytics, real-time insights, and natural-language interaction. This technology transforms security operations, moving from reactive monitoring to proactive, intelligence-driven decision-making.

GenAI, a breakthrough technology, generates human-like responses and new content such as text, images, audio, and video based on user inputs and data patterns. By incorporating this technology, VXG empowers surveillance systems to analyze video contextually, addressing security, safety, and compliance concerns through intuitive natural-language queries like: "Are there any security risks?"

The system might respond:

"Yes, there appears to be something unusual. A person is entering the office looking suspicious and cautious. Their body language suggests a potentially concerning situation and threat."

Revolutionizing the Security Industry

"Generative AI and ChatGPT are complete game-changers for public safety and security" said Andrew Hurley, VP of Sales and Marketing at VXG. "This breakthrough enhances situational awareness and streamlines operations, while also creating opportunities for entirely new products and services, including autonomous security systems, deterrence tools, and fully automated proactive monitoring."

VXG's integration allows for seamless, natural-language interaction with video surveillance systems, simplifying tasks such as retrieving data, generating reports, and identifying actionable insights. This innovation takes video surveillance and security beyond traditional AI, which primarily focused on object detection like people, vehicles, or weapons.

"GenAI is fundamentally different because it understands and analyzes context," explained Yaro Lisitsyn, Co-Founder and CEO of VXG. "Users can simply instruct the system using a natural language query and say, 'Alert me when something is wrong,' and GenAI will identify anomalies based on the context. For example, an alert might say: 'There appears to be suspicious activity. A person in dark clothing is standing near the desk, potentially tampering with or examining items.'"

Empowering Proactive Security Through Innovation

VXG's GenAI-powered Cloud VMS is redefining video surveillance with advanced capabilities that transform how security systems operate:

Improved Interaction : Users can query systems and ask questions using natural language for deeper insights and faster, proactive responses.

Increased Efficiency : Automated contextual anomaly detection reduces manual oversight and streamlines operations.

Next-Level Alerts : Intelligent real-time alerts provide actionable insights, eliminating reliance on traditional security and manual monitoring.

Enhanced Search: Advanced video search revolutionizes forensic investigations, significantly improving the speed and accuracy of retrieving critical footage and responding proactively.

VXG: Redefining Smart, Scalable Cloud Surveillance

As a leader in cloud video surveillance, VXG has been at the forefront of AI innovation since its inception in 2016. The VXG Cloud VMS is a self-hosted, white-label platform built for flexibility and scalability, supporting hundreds of thousands of cameras globally and focused on three key differentiators:

Cloud and Data Center Deployment: Leverage your own infrastructure to ensure complete control and ownership of the system. Direct Camera-to-Cloud Connection: Simplifies integrations with plug-&-play functionality, reduces additional hardware failures and complexity, and eliminates proprietary hardware limitations. Cloud AI and GenAI Integration: Extracts actionable data and insights with unmatched precision and efficiency.

About VXG

VXG delivers advanced cloud video surveillance solutions tailored to companies worldwide. Its flagship product, VXG Cloud VMS, enables users to create new security SaaS products or transition existing systems into fully scalable, customizable SaaS models. With proven expertise in scaling solutions to hundreds of thousands of cameras, VXG empowers companies to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

For more information, visit: www.videoexpertsgroup.com or contact VXG to schedule a personalized demo and meeting, here.

