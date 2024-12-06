Nvidia continues to strengthen its position in the artificial intelligence sector with the announcement of its first research and development center in Vietnam, marking a strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. The facility will focus on AI software development, leveraging the country's substantial pool of STEM engineers. This expansion comes amid impressive financial performance, with the company reporting a remarkable 93.61% increase in revenue to $35.08 billion and doubling its earnings per share to $0.79, compared to $0.37 in the previous year. The tech giant's strong market presence is reflected in its stock performance, which has surged over 200% in the past twelve months.

Future Growth Outlook

Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook for Nvidia's continued growth trajectory, positioning the company as a dominant force in AI technologies. Projections indicate a dividend of $0.103 per share for the current year, with experts setting an average fair value target of $416.25 for the stock. The company's focus on AI innovation extends across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, and finance, reinforcing its market leadership position.

