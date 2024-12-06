Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Successfully In Use By Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced Envirotech electric delivery vans are successfully in use by Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery of Gardena, California.

Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery, a longstanding and well-respected provider of upholstery services to the bus and train industry in the United States, has been using two Envirotech electric delivery vans to support their California operation.

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, stated: "For more than a century Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery has been serving customers in the United States. Envirotech is honored to serve Sardo as they grow their business across America. We stand equally ready to serve other businesses in California with Envirotech electric commercial vehicles."

Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery owns and operates a factory in Gardena, California and a factory in Minneola, Florida. The company designs and installs upholstery and interiors for buses and trains in the United States.

Louis Sardo, owner of Sardo Bus & Coach Upholstery, praised Envirotech for assisting the company that has been in business since 1916. "I couldn't be happier. When you don't ever have problems it's a real good thing. I certainly will be buying more vehicles from Envirotech."

Business owners interested in learning more about Envirotech's vehicle offering in California, and what vouchers may be available to them from the California Air Resources Board ("CARB") - should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

