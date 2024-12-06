WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced further recalls of multiple products with cucumber, which has been recalled recently following ongoing Salmonella outbreak.Supreme Service Solutions LLC, dba Supreme Produce, has called back Supreme Produce cucumber products, and Yummi Sushi LLC has called back multiple sushi products with cucumber, citing potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.All sizes of fresh American/slicer cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico and sold by importers on or after October 12 have been called back in various states across the country following a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections linked to cucumbers.Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Meanwhile, infection with Salmonella in rare circumstances can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.Till the last illness onset on November 16, total 68 illnesses were reported, including 18 hospitalizations. The FDA, CDC, and state partners continue to investigate the multistate outbreak.SunFed Produce, LLC, Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc., and Russ Davis Wholesale have already initiated recalls of impacted cucumbers. Earlier this week, retail giant Walmart Inc. recalled Marketside branded Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices possibly made with recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce for the same concern.In the latest recalls, Farmers Branch, Texas-based Supreme Produce and Yummi Sushi are assisting in a Kroger Store recall for cucumbers purchased from Sunfed Produce.The recalled Supreme Produce items were distributed in Kroger and King Soopers retail stores located in Texas and Colorado, while Yummi Sushi produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores located in Texas.The impacted products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce, with various best by dates.In both recalls, the potential contamination was discovered by SunFed who initiated their recall after the FDA notified that the cucumbers were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 and November 15.However, there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme. The company ceased the production of items utilizing the recalled cucumbers and completed sanitation procedures.Consumers are urged to discard the impacted products.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX