TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index decreased slightly in October after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 108.6 in October from 108.9 in September. Economists had expected a stable reading of 108.9.On the other hand, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation rose to a 5-month high of 116.5 from 114.0 a month ago.Data showed that the lagging index improved to 107.2 from 106.9 in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX