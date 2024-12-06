CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The Australian dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.6420 against the U.S. dollar and 96.30 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6450 and 96.80, respectively.The aussie slid to a 1-month low of 1.6461 against the euro, from Thursday's closing value of 1.6400.Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to a 2-day low of 0.9014 and more than a 1-month low of 1.0948 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9044 and 1.0958, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.61 against the greenback, 94.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX