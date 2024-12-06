The Chinese manufacturer said its new i-TOPCon Ultra panel is part of the Vertex N family and is intended for applications in utility-scale projects. It plans to begin mass production of the new modules in the second quarter of 2025, with an initial annual capacity of 10 GW. Chinese PV module maker Trina Solar unveiled a new solar module based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology during the 2024 Annual Conference of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). The new i-TOPCon Ultra panel series is part of the Vertex N family and is intended for applications in utility-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...