The Chinese manufacturer said its new product has an overall module efficiency of 27. 1% and is based on 210 mm tandem cells. At the SNEC tradeshow held in Shanghai, China, last week, Trina Solar presented a new perovskite-silicon tandem solar module prototype. The panel has an overall module efficiency of 27. 1% and is based on 210 mm tandem cells. Trina said it utilized low-temperature connection technology to achieve higher optical utilization and lower resistance loss. The manufacturer said that the new product's temperature coefficient is 20% lower compared to that of heterojunction modules. ...

