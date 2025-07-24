Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025
Lizenz aktiviert - Kooperation fix: Diese Aktie will jetzt den Milliardenmarkt erobern!
WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar listed as the "Workplace for All" by Bloomberg Green

CHANGZHOU, China, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17, Bloomberg Green honored Trinasolar as the "Workplace for All" in Greater China, recognizing its commitment to employee development and innovation, as well as its efforts in fostering a sustainable culture of diversity and inclusion. The selection process, guided by rigorous international standards, highlights companies that excel in ESG performance, gender equality, and labor compliance, positioning them as global leaders in talent cultivation and sustainable growth.

Trinasolar upholds fair and transparent evaluation standards for performance reviews, promotions, talent selection, and training. It ensures equal opportunities for all employees while cultivating a workplace free from discrimination. In 2024, the company became a global signatory of the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs), underscoring its commitment to advancing gender equality and workplace diversity. By the end of 2024, women accounted for 27.14% of Trinasolar's workforce and 33.33% of its board of directors. Additionally, the company is committed to empowering socially vulnerable groups, including individuals with disabilities, by offering roles tailored to their physical needs, enabling them to realize their potential and personal value.

Labor protection remains central to Trinasolar's corporate responsibilities. The company strictly complies with local labor laws, has established robust grievance and complaint procedures to safeguard employee rights, and has implemented comprehensive occupational health and safety measures. In addition to providing competitive compensation and benefits, Trinasolar prioritizes both the physical and mental well-being of its employees. In 2024, the company invested 90.64 million RMB in occupational health and safety initiatives and ensured that 100% of its employees were covered by employer liability and work injury insurance.

Trinasolar prioritizes innovation and talent development. In 2024, the company allocated 6.92% of its total revenue to R&D and had implemented a specialized training program in collaboration with leading institutions including the University of New South Wales, the University of Oxford, and Fraunhofer. These programs enhance the innovation capacity of R&D teams and strengthen industry-academic partnerships. Last year, Trinasolar achieved a 100% training coverage rate, with over 1.7 million total training hours, laying a strong foundation for talent development in the renewable energy sector.

Trinasolar believes that an inclusive and trustworthy workplace is essential for long-term value creation and sustainable corporate growth. Looking ahead, the company will continue to foster inclusive workplace, ensure fair labor practices and employee well-being, and collaborate with its global team to build a sustainable, net-zero future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736594/Workplace_All_Trophy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-listed-as-the-workplace-for-all-by-bloomberg-green-302511778.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
