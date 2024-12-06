OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production grew markedly in October after falling in the previous three months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.Industrial production expanded a seasonally adjusted 9.8 percent month-over-month in October, reversing an 11.2 percent decrease in September.Production in extraction and related services grew 12.0 percent over the month, while output produced in the mining and quarrying segment dropped 1.6 percent.Similarly, manufacturing production contracted 1.6 percent since September, and utility production was 0.4 percent lower.On a yearly basis, industrial production rebounded 2.1 percent versus a 0.5 percent fall in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX