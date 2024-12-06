Airbus demonstrates robust performance in its core aviation business while implementing strategic changes across other divisions. The European aerospace giant delivered 84 commercial aircraft in November, bringing its 2023 total to 643 units and maintaining momentum toward its annual target of 770 deliveries. This operational success is further bolstered by new orders, including a significant contract for long-haul A350-900 aircraft slated for delivery by 2031. The company's financial health remains stable, with quarterly revenue increasing by 5.32% to €15.69 billion and earnings per share rising from €1.02 to €1.24.

Space Division Overhaul

In response to evolving market dynamics, Airbus has announced a substantial restructuring initiative affecting its defense and space divisions. The plan involves reducing 2,043 positions by 2026, with approximately 700 cuts in German operations. This strategic realignment comes as the traditional geostationary satellite market faces significant contraction and increased competitive pressures from new technologies and international players. The company's stock has shown modest sensitivity to these developments, recently trading at €154.02 with slight downward movement.

