PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit decreased in October as exports grew amid a fall in imports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.The trade deficit dropped to EUR 7.67 billion in October from EUR 8.42 billion in the previous month. The expected shoftfall was EUR 8.0 billionIn the same month last year, the deficit was EUR 8.39 billion.Exports posted a monthly increase of 0.9 percent in October, while imports showed a decline of 0.5 percent.Year-on-year, exports and imports fell 2.7 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX