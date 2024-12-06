Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
400&#8239;Prozent Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:01 Uhr
0,210 Euro
+0,005
+2,44 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2240,27011:31
PR Newswire
06.12.2024 09:54 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto capital market day 11 December 2024 - program update

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the high interest in Minesto's capital market day in the company's workshop facilities in Gothenburg, the company extends the day's programme - the workshop will stay open for an additional hour after completion of the stage programme at 16.00. Attendees will get the opportunity to walk around the workshop and visit stations showcasing various facets of the company. Kindly note that registration is compulsory for attending Minesto's capital market day - registration is open until Monday, 9 December but may end earlier if capacity is full.

The complete invitation to Minesto's capital market day is available on minesto.com, as well as below.

Invitation to Minesto capital market day

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, welcomes investors, analysts and media to a capital market day on 11 December 2024, 14.00-16.00 at Minesto's premises in Gothenburg, Sweden. Minesto CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present the company's way forward.

Minesto AB welcomes investors, analysts and media to a capital market day on.11 December 2024, 14.00-16.00. The capital market day is taking place in the company's workshop, J A Wettergrens gata 14, 421 30 Västra Frölunda.

The program includes an introduction of the company and the technology, the way forward, as well as a deep dive into Minesto's work in realising the first tidal energy dragon farm in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands.

In addition to the Minesto CEO, major owner Corespring, represented by Minesto board member Göran Linder, will also take part in the event. Furthermore, a technology presentation, possibility to experience power plant components onsite in the Minesto workshop, and meeting people from the Minesto team is also included in the day's program.

Presentations will be held in English. The CEO presentation will be recorded and published on Minesto's website after the event.

For parking, please use the area parking lot Gruvgatan 6-8. Please note the entrance to Minesto workshop where the capital market day is taking place is at the back of the building ("godsmottagningen"). Doors open at 14.00, and presentation begins at 14.20.

Please register prior to the event at below link, by 9 December 2024. Capacity is limited.

Anmälan till kapitalmarknadsdag vid Minesto AB

Warm welcome

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-capital-market-day-11-december-2024---program-update,c4076779

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-capital-market-day-11-december-2024---program-update-302324765.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.