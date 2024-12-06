Minesto AB: Minesto capital market day 11 December 2024 - program update

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the high interest in Minesto's capital market day in the company's workshop facilities in Gothenburg, the company extends the day's programme - the workshop will stay open for an additional hour after completion of the stage programme at 16.00. Attendees will get the opportunity to walk around the workshop and visit stations showcasing various facets of the company. Kindly note that registration is compulsory for attending Minesto's capital market day - registration is open until Monday, 9 December but may end earlier if capacity is full.

The complete invitation to Minesto's capital market day is available on minesto.com, as well as below.

Invitation to Minesto capital market day

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, welcomes investors, analysts and media to a capital market day on 11 December 2024, 14.00-16.00 at Minesto's premises in Gothenburg, Sweden. Minesto CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present the company's way forward.

Minesto AB welcomes investors, analysts and media to a capital market day on.11 December 2024, 14.00-16.00. The capital market day is taking place in the company's workshop, J A Wettergrens gata 14, 421 30 Västra Frölunda.

The program includes an introduction of the company and the technology, the way forward, as well as a deep dive into Minesto's work in realising the first tidal energy dragon farm in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands.

In addition to the Minesto CEO, major owner Corespring, represented by Minesto board member Göran Linder, will also take part in the event. Furthermore, a technology presentation, possibility to experience power plant components onsite in the Minesto workshop, and meeting people from the Minesto team is also included in the day's program.

Presentations will be held in English. The CEO presentation will be recorded and published on Minesto's website after the event.

For parking, please use the area parking lot Gruvgatan 6-8. Please note the entrance to Minesto workshop where the capital market day is taking place is at the back of the building ("godsmottagningen"). Doors open at 14.00, and presentation begins at 14.20.

Please register prior to the event at below link, by 9 December 2024. Capacity is limited.

Anmälan till kapitalmarknadsdag vid Minesto AB

Warm welcome

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

