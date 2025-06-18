Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
17.06.25 | 08:01
0,270 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2180,26607:53
PR Newswire
18.06.2025 07:30 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto raises SEK 22 million loan financing - securing continued flexibility in dynamic business context

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto AB (publ) ("Minesto" or "the Company") has raised a loan financing of SEK 22 million, from Fenja Capital, intended to be used as working capital in the Company's ongoing operations and business development to clarify immediate market opportunities.

The loan is considered to be raised on market terms and has a set-up fee of four (4) per cent of the total loan amount as well as a monthly interest rate of one (1) per cent. The loan shall be repaid in full at the latest on 30 December 2025.

At present, Minesto is approaching a range of business development milestones that upon accomplishment will influence capital needs to varying degrees. The rationale behind the loan is to reach more clarity on the type and scope of capital needs for the next phase of scale-up.

"We are in an incredibly interesting phase and continue to move towards key milestones in several of our ongoing business development activities including new partnerships, site development service offers, soft funding and advancements of first phase of the Hestfjord-project. This loan will enable us to push forward adding both value and clarity to funding needs for the next phase," says Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 (0)735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The information in this press release is such that Minesto AB (publ) shall announce publicly according to the EU Regulation No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 18 June 2025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-raises-sek-22-million-loan-financing---securing-continued-flexibility-in-dynamic-business-co,c4165768

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/4165768/3511589.pdf

Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-raises-sek-22-million-loan-financing---securing-continued-flexibility-in-dynamic-business-context-302484854.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.