Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
12.09.25 | 08:02
0,306 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2700,31113:14
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 12:54 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Invitation to showcase of tidal energy kite 'Dragon 4' at Minesto workshop in Gothenburg, 8 October 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto invites investors and the public with an interest in technology, energy systems and climate innovations to a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the tidal energy kite Dragon 4 'Íðunn' as she is brought home for a break from production duty at the company's demonstration site in the North Atlantic where it produces electricity to the Faroe Islands grid. The event will take place at Minesto workshop in Gothenburg, on 8 October 2025, 17.00-19.00.

Minesto, Swedish innovative scale-up company headquartered in Gothenburg, possesses a unique, proven, and commercially viable technology underway to contribute to the global energy transition by making 100% renewable energy systems affordable. With powerful, modular underwater power plants with an outstanding power-to-weight ratio, generating electricity from tidal streams and ocean currents, Minesto has positioned itself at the forefront of driving innovation in the global energy transition.

Now, for the first time, we open the doors to our workshop headquartered in Gothenburg to display one of our tidal power plants - a Dragon 4 (100 kW). 'Íðunn' as we call her, is brought home for a break from its production duty at demonstration site in the North Atlantic where it produces electricity to the Faroe Island grid.

We hereby proudly invite investors and the public to a unique opportunity to experience the Dragon 4, right here at our workshop in Göteborg on 8 October, 17.00-19.00.

Warm welcome.

Registration:

To join this event, please complete your registration here:

Minesto Dragon 4 Showcase

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Seats are limited, so we encourage early registration to secure your place.

Event summary

Date: 8 October 2025, Wednesday

Time: 17:00-19:00

Venue: Minesto Workshop, address J A Wettergrens gata 14, 421 30.

Please note the entrance to Minesto workshop where the event is taking place is at the back of the building ('godsmottagningen').

For parking, we kindly refer to the area parking lot Gruvgatan 6-8.

Program

Minesto showcases tidal energy kite 'Dragon 4'

17.00 Doors open

17.15 Welcome and introduction to Minesto's world-leading ocean energy technology and its value for the global energy transition, Dr Martin Edlund, CEO

17.30 The Dragon Class Technology, Bernt Erik Westre, CTO

17.45-19.00 Continued showcase of Íðunn and opportunity to meet Minesto technology experts

For media requests, please contact Cecilia Sernhage.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/invitation-to-showcase-of-tidal-energy-kite--dragon-4--at-minesto-workshop-in-gothenburg--8-october-,c4233673

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-tidal-energy-kite-dragon-4---lifting,c3469330

Minesto Tidal Energy Kite Dragon 4 - Lifting

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/i/minesto-tidal-energy-kite-dragon-4-and-team-hr,c3469331

Minesto tidal energy kite Dragon 4 and team hr

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-showcase-of-tidal-energy-kite-dragon-4-at-minesto-workshop-in-gothenburg-8-october-2025-302555024.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.