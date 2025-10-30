Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
Minesto AB: Board Member Git Sturesjö Adolfsson has resigned from Minesto's Board at her own request

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto AB (publ) ("Minesto" or the "Company") announces today, 30 October 2025, that Board Member Git Sturesjö Adolfsson has decided to resign from the Company's Board of Directors at her own request.

On 30 October 2025, Git Sturesjö Adolfsson resigned at her own request as a member of the Company's Board. Her resignation as a Board Member means that Deputy Board Member Andreas Gunnarsson will assume her position. Git remains on the Company's Nomination Committee as the representative of one of the Company's two largest shareholders by voting rights as of 30 September 2025.

The Board and company management thank Git for her valuable contributions and commitment during her time on Minesto's Board.

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 (0)735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The information in this press release is such that Minesto AB (publ) shall announce publicly according to the EU Regulation No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:42 CET on 30 October 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/board-member-git-sturesjo-adolfsson-has-resigned-from-minesto-s-board-at-her-own-request,c4259279

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/board-member-git-sturesjo-adolfsson-has-resigned-from-minestos-board-at-her-own-request-302600149.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
