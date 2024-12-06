PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth accelerated somewhat in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 5.5 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 4.8 percent increase in the previous month.On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.6 percent.The annual sales growth of food products quickened to 1.6 percent in October from 1.3 percent in September. Meanwhile, sales of non-food products increased at a slower rate of 6.6 percent versus 7.8 percent growth a month ago.Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores alone increased by 11.2 percent, and sales and repairs of motor vehicles and motorcycles rose by 2.3 percent.Data also showed that retail sales via mail order or the internet surged 20.4 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX