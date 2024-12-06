BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as investors continued to monitor the latest political developments in France and South Korea, and awaited the release of U.S. payrolls data later in the day that could alter the odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.Traders currently price in a 68 percent chance of a rate cut at the December policy meeting.Closer home, the European Central Bank (ECB) meets next Thursday for the last time in 2024 and economists overwhelmingly expect another 25-basis-point rate cut - which would be the fourth such move this year.The benchmark DAX was up 23 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,382 after gaining 0.6 percent the previous day.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX