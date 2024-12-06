BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The yen fell to 1-week lows of 159.44 against the euro, 192.29 against the pound and 171.58 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 158.38, 190.93 and 170.37, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 150.70 and 107.32 from early highs of 149.77 and 106.73, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 164.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 175.00 against the franc, 156.00 against the greenback and 111.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX