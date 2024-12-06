BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE (SCOTF) has reappointed Chief Product & Technology Officer Ralf Weitz as a Member of the Management Board. Ralf Weitz is also appointed as new Chief Executive Officer for a five-year period, effective 1 March 2025. Ralf Weitz succeeds CEO Tobias Hartmann. Tobias Hartmann will leave the company on 28 February 2025.Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: 'Due to his many years of experience and impressive track record within the company as well his product management expertise, Ralf Weitz has everything it takes to further drive the successful strategy and growth of Scout24 SE.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX