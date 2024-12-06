BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production continued to decline in October, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.The volume of industrial production fell a working-day-adjusted 3.1 percent annually in October, though slower than the 5.3 percent fall a month ago.Among subsections, the largest negative contribution came from the manufacture of transport equipment and the manufacture of electrical equipment, while the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, as well as the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products increased, the agency said.On an unadjusted basis, industrial output dropped only 0.2 percent annually in October versus a 7.2 percent fall in September.On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 2.0 percent, following a 0.6 percent decline in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX