LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH) announced that Alan Connolly has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2025. Jim Mintern, current CFO, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2025. The company said a comprehensive process, supported by an independent recruitment consultant, considering both internal and external candidates, is ongoing to identify Mintern's permanent successor as CFO.Jim Mintern, CRH's incoming CEO, said: 'Alan brings extensive and relevant expertise to the Interim Chief Financial Officer role and is deeply familiar with CRH's business and financials. As our Director of Strategic Finance, Alan and I have worked closely together on key finance initiatives, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him to execute on our strategy and drive value for our shareholders.'Connolly most recently served as the Director of Strategic Finance and previously served as Finance and Performance Director of Europe Materials, CFO of Global Building Products and Director of Group Finance.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX