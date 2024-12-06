Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
05.12.24
16:34 Uhr
17,804 Euro
+0,114
+0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
Children's Home Society of Idaho Receives $300,000 Grant From KeyBank to Support Mental Health for Treasure Valley Youth

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / KeyBank has awarded a $300,000 grant to Children's Home Society of Idaho (the Children's Home) to support expansion of the nonprofit's Care Farm Therapy Program for Treasure Valley children and adolescents experiencing mental health challenges.

The Children's Home provides comprehensive mental health support to children and families through nature-based and animal-assisted therapies, medication management and school-based counselling services that are not readily available for disadvantaged families throughout the Treasure Valley.

The grant funds will help to expand the overall program, hire additional clinicians, provide training and certification for 15-20 nature-based and animal-assisted therapists, and also employ a psychiatrist to provide medication management. As part of the program expansion, the Children's Home plans to form partnerships with additional Treasure Valley schools and add school-based clinicians and counselling services.

"The Care Farm Therapy Program is supporting vulnerable Treasure Valley children and their families with the mental health resources needed today to help them flourish as adults," said Scott Schlange, KeyBank Idaho market president. "KeyBank is proud to support The Children's Home in their admirable mission to support our youth and make our community stronger in the process."

The Children's Home provides a broad range of mental health support throughout the Treasure Valley. In addition to helping children and families cope with trauma, abuse, anxiety, and depression, they also provide peer support groups, community events, and outreach initiatives-ensuring that help is available regardless of financial circumstances.

"Accessibility is at the heart of our mission at the Children's Home, and this partnership will allow us to expand our reach, making a lasting impact on the lives of even more children and families throughout our community," said Grace Shimatsu, Children's Home Society of Idaho Development and Fundraising Manager.

About Children's Home Society of Idaho
Founded in 1908, The Children's Home Society of Idaho has been a beacon of hope for children and families across the state. Originally established to provide refuge for children in crisis, the organization has evolved to offer comprehensive mental health care and support services through its counselling centers and beyond. For more information, visit childrenshomeidaho.org.

About KeyCorp
KeyBank's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyCorp is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is a Member FDIC.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
