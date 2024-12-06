ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc. (BA.L), Friday stated that the company has signed contracts with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, and the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration for new CV9035MkIIIC combat vehicles.Under the $2.5 billion contract, the aerospace company will provide 115 new CV9035MkIIICs to Denmark, 50 new vehicles to Sweden, and several vehicles to Ukraine.Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,236 pence, down 0.88 percent on the London Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX