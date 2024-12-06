WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including about 21,000 units of Polaris Industries Inc.'s RZR XP 1000 and XP 4 1000 Recreational Off-Road Vehicles or ROVs due to risk of fire; as well as about 2,500 units of Polaris Ranger ROVs and ProXD and Bobcat Utility Task Vehicles for injury risk.Further, the recalls include Anker Innovations Limited's about 69,000 units of Soundcore Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Bluetooth Speakers, as well as Belkin's about 4,000 units of Portable Wireless Battery Chargers for Smart Watches due to fire hazard; and Academy Sports + Outdoors' about 6,100 units of Redfield 12- and 18-Gun Fireproof Safes due to serious injury hazard and risk of death.The agency also announced the recalls of QVC's about 1.1 million pairs of temp-tations oven gloves due to burn hazard; NetZero USA's about 16,000 units of High Bay LED Light Fixtures for Fire risk; and Vacation's about 13,000 units of The Legendary VACATION by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards.In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.Polaris recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2024-2025 RZR XP 1000 and XP 4 1000 ROVs. The recalled vehicles were sold in black, blue, gray, red and white colors. They were sold in two- and four-seat configurations. About 1,300 units were sold in Canada.They were manufactured in Mexico and sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from April 2023 through July 2024 between $20,900 and $29,900.According to the agency, the positive battery terminal cover (red) can become damaged by the seat base, causing the positive battery post to be exposed and contact nearby conductive components. This could result in an electrical short, posing a fire hazard.The firm has received a total of three reports of incidents, including two reports of fires and one report of melted wires. But, no injuries have been reported so far.Polaris also called back Model Year 2024 Ranger ROVs and ProXD and Bobcat Utility Task Vehicles or UTVs.These vehicles were manufactured domestically and sold at Polaris and Bobcat dealers nationwide from November 2023 through August 2024 between $17,800 and $32,700.The vehicles' passenger side seat belt anchor point can separate from the frame due to a defective weld on the bracket, posing an injury hazard, or failure of the seatbelt during a crash.The firm has identified three reports of improper welds. No injuries have been reported.Hong Kong's Anker Innovations called back lithium-ion battery packs in Anker Soundcore (A3102) and PowerConf Bluetooth (A3302) Speakers. In addition, about 9,764 were sold in Canada.They were made in China and sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from March 2023 through October 2023 for between $28 and $130.The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled Bluetooth Speakers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.The firm has received 33 reports of incidents involving the lithium-ion batteries in the speakers overheating. Some of those involved incidents of smoking and small fires, including one minor burn injury in connection with an overheating unit.Belkin International Inc.'s recall involves Belkin BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger portable 10K power banks with model number BPD005.The products were manufactured in China and sold online at Amazon.com, belkin.com and other websites from May 2023 through June 2024 for about $100.The lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.The firm has received one report of the recalled power bank catching fire, resulting in a house fire involving property damage.Academy Ltd., d/b/a Academy Sports + Outdoors, of Katy, Texas recalled 12-Gun Fireproof Safe with model number 179498 and the 18-Gun Fireproof Safe with model number 179499.They were manufactured in Vietnam and sold at Academy stores and online at academy.com from February 2024 through August 2024 for between $350 and $600.According to the agency, the mechanical internal locking plates can fail to align and allow unauthorized users to open the gun safes. This could cause a serious injury hazard and risk of death.However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.QVC Inc.'s recall involves more than a million of Temp-tations Oven Gloves imported and sold by QVC in single pairs, sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets. They were sold in a variety of colors including blue, yellow, red, floral and summer shell prints.The gloves, made in China, were sold at QVC.com, QVC televised shows and QVC digital shopping platforms from August 2018 through August 2024 for between about $4 and $13 per pair and in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between about $14 and $26 per set.The oven gloves can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection including 92 reports of minor burns.NetZero USA Holdings Inc.'s recall involves High-bay LED light fixtures that were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings.The products, made in China, were sold at NetZero USA, Citory Solutions, and Red Sail Developments and through other commercial distributors from August 2018 through October 2024 for between $100 and $415.CPSC noted that the plastic pins securing the LED light fixture can degrade, allowing the electrically charged LED board to come loose and contact items nearby that can catch fire, posing a fire hazard.The recall was initiated after the firm received seven reports of loose LED boards burning. No injuries have been reported so far.Vacation Inc.'s recall involves 'The Legendary 'VACATION' by Vacation Black Label Scented Candles. The product comes in a black glass vessel with an off-white colored fragranced wax.The candles were manufactured in the U.S. and sold online at vacation.inc, Amazon and Ulta.com and other beauty and fashion stores nationwide from November 2023 through September 2024 for about $42.According to the agency, the flame can burn too high and cause the glass container to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.The recall was initiated after the firm received seven reports of high candle flames, some of which resulted in the glass container breaking. However, no injuries have been reported so far.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX