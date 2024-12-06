Albertsons Companies' Portland Division Teamed up With Sunshine Division for Thanksgiving Meal Delivery

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies' Portland Division associates teamed up with Sunshine Division to pack thousands of turkey meal bags for their inaugural Thanksgiving Meal Delivery. Each bag contains a frozen turkey and traditional sides like mashed potatoes and stuffing. Albertsons Companies associates joined hundreds of dedicated volunteers to prep the meal bags, which will be delivered to 2,000 households.

Albertsons Companies is grateful to our associates making a meaningful difference in the lives of many families during this special time of year.

