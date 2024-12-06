Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
ACCESSWIRE
06.12.2024 17:14 Uhr
93 Leser
Albertsons Companies' Portland Division Teamed up With Sunshine Division for Thanksgiving Meal Delivery

Finanznachrichten News

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies' Portland Division associates teamed up with Sunshine Division to pack thousands of turkey meal bags for their inaugural Thanksgiving Meal Delivery. Each bag contains a frozen turkey and traditional sides like mashed potatoes and stuffing. Albertsons Companies associates joined hundreds of dedicated volunteers to prep the meal bags, which will be delivered to 2,000 households.

Albertsons Companies is grateful to our associates making a meaningful difference in the lives of many families during this special time of year.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
