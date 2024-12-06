Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX - V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 22 October 2024, it has posted to Shareholders a formal notice of Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"), management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials (the "Meeting Materials").

The Meeting is to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on 27 December 2024. Due to an ongoing Canada Post strike, mailing of the Meeting Materials for the Meeting may be delayed and there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting but are available online. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials ahead of the Meeting. Copies of the Meeting Materials are available on the Company's website at:

https://www.ecooilandgas.com/investors/documents-circulars/.

If you have any questions about the procedures required to qualify to vote at the Meeting or about obtaining, completing and depositing the required form of proxy, contact TSX Trust Company by telephone at: 1-866-600-5869, or by e-mail at: TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com. Control numbers may be requested by registered and non-objecting beneficial owner shareholders at https://www.tsxtrust.com/t/investor-hub/forms/control-number-for-voting-request. Objecting beneficial holders may contact their broker in order to obtain their control number to vote.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754 Gil Holzman, CEO

Colin Kinley, COO

Alice Carroll, Executive Director Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris

James Bellman Berenberg (Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt

Detlir Elezi Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Charles Denley-Myerson

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 6.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and pending government approval a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 37,510km2.

