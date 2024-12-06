Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024

WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:10 Uhr
0,113 Euro
-0,004
-3,43 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting Update

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX - V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana, is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on 22 October 2024, it has posted to Shareholders a formal notice of Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting"), management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials (the "Meeting Materials").

The Meeting is to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on 27 December 2024. Due to an ongoing Canada Post strike, mailing of the Meeting Materials for the Meeting may be delayed and there can be no assurance that they will be delivered prior to the Meeting but are available online. Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting Materials ahead of the Meeting. Copies of the Meeting Materials are available on the Company's website at:
https://www.ecooilandgas.com/investors/documents-circulars/.

If you have any questions about the procedures required to qualify to vote at the Meeting or about obtaining, completing and depositing the required form of proxy, contact TSX Trust Company by telephone at: 1-866-600-5869, or by e-mail at: TMXEInvestorServices@tmx.com. Control numbers may be requested by registered and non-objecting beneficial owner shareholders at https://www.tsxtrust.com/t/investor-hub/forms/control-number-for-voting-request. Objecting beneficial holders may contact their broker in order to obtain their control number to vote.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Executive Director

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
James Bellman

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Charles Denley-Myerson

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin. Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 6.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and pending government approval a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1, in the Orange Basin, totalling some 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
