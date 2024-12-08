Fisher Asset Management has significantly expanded its investment in Nvidia during the third quarter of 2024, acquiring over 3.2 million additional shares. This strategic move brings the firm's total Nvidia holdings to 96.7 million shares, valued at approximately $11.75 billion. The investment represents a substantial 4.81 percent of Fisher's overall portfolio, securing Nvidia's position as the third-largest holding in their investment strategy. This confidence in Nvidia is backed by the company's commanding 80 percent market share in advanced AI chips, positioning it as a key player in an artificial intelligence sector projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032.

Next-Generation Technology Expansion

Nvidia is set to strengthen its market leadership with the launch of its Blackwell chip series in early 2025. These next-generation AI accelerators promise quadruple the performance in AI model training compared to current architectures, while delivering improved energy efficiency. The technology has already attracted significant interest, with a major AI startup planning to acquire approximately 300,000 B200 chips by summer 2025, potentially generating billions in revenue at an estimated price range of $30,000 to $40,000 per unit.

