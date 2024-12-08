Vision Marine Technologies: Vision Marine and Armada Partner to Produce an Innovative Electric Pontoon for North America's Regulated Lakes

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company," "Vision Marine," "we," "us," "our") (Nasdaq:VMAR), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, has announced a strategic partnership with Armada Pontoons, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality pontoon boats based in Quebec, Canada. This collaboration introduces a new electric pontoon boat designed to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly, regulation-compliant, and competitively priced boating solutions for North America's vast network of lakes.

Many lakes across North America, particularly in states like Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, have implemented restrictions that allow only electric motors to protect ecosystems and reduce pollution. While comprehensive data on the total number of waterways with such regulations is unavailable, the scale of the opportunity is clear. With approximately 479,950 lakes and reservoirs in the contiguous United States and over 3 million lakes in Canada, pontoons-celebrated for their versatility and stability-remain one of the fastest-growing segments in the marine industry. This electric pontoon is uniquely positioned to address growing demand, offering families an eco-friendly and seamless on-water experience tailored for these regulated environments.

"This pontoon represents a new opportunity for families and boaters who've long sought a turn-key, regulation-friendly solution without compromising on quality or ease of use," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. "Our collaboration with Armada Pontoons has allowed us to create something truly special-an electric pontoon boat that's easy to own, operate, and love."

Armada Pontoons, based in Victoriaville, Quebec, brings decades of expertise in manufacturing durable, high-quality pontoons to the project. "This partnership reflects our shared dedication to delivering practical and innovative boating solutions," said Mathieu Gardner, President of Armada Pontoons.

Zen Pontoon Line produced by Armada Pontoons

The new pontoon will be showcased at major boat shows throughout 2025, including events in Florida, California, Montreal, and Toronto. These events provide an excellent opportunity for boating enthusiasts, investors, and dealers to see the boat firsthand. Vision Marine invites attendees to participate in sea trials, place pre-orders, and connect with mp@v-mti.com for partnership opportunities or early orders. Don't miss the chance to be among the first to explore this innovative design.

This eco-friendly pontoon is not only ideal for restricted waters but also aligns with broader efforts to reduce emissions and noise pollution. With increasing federal and state incentives available for electric boating, such as grants and subsidies for sustainable transportation, it presents a compelling option for sustainability-focused investors and environmentally conscious consumers.

This launch aligns with Vision Marine's broader strategy to accelerate the adoption of electric boating in North America. By offering accessible and environmentally friendly products, the company is at the forefront of transforming the marine industry, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a pioneer in electric boating, recognized for its innovative E-Motion Electric Marine Powertrain Technology that offers a superior, zero-emission boating experience. With proprietary, turn-key electric solutions, Vision Marine combines cutting-edge technology, high-performance propulsion, and eco-friendly systems. The company has broken multiple electric world speed records, showcasing its commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance. Vision Marine is leading the transformation of the marine industry with unmatched power and efficiency for a cleaner future on the water.

About Armada Pontoons

Armada Pontoons, based in Victoriaville, Quebec, specializes in designing and manufacturing premium-quality pontoon boats that combine durability, comfort, and performance. With a focus on customization and craftsmanship, Armada has built a reputation for delivering watercraft that cater to a wide range of recreational needs. From relaxing family outings to leisurely cruises, Armada Pontoons offers tailored solutions that enhance the boating experience for customers across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information that might be considered future events or trends, not relating to historical matters. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Vision Marine's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2023, and its periodic filings with the SEC provide a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. Vision Marine does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, as required by law.

Investor and Company Contact:

Vision Marine Technologies

Bruce Nurse

(303) 919-2913

bn@v-mti.com

Website: visionmarinetechnologies.com

Twitter: @marine_vision

Facebook: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Instagram: @visionmarine.technologies

YouTube: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Armada Pontoons

Mathieu Gardner, President

819-330-8666

mgardner@armadamarine.ca

info@armadamarine.ca

www.armadamarineusa.com

www.armadamarine.ca

Contact Information

Bruce Nurse

Investor Relations

bn@v-mti.com

303-919-2913

Related Images

SOURCE: Vision Marine Technologies

View the original press release on accesswire.com