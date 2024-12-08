BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is seen steady from the three months prior, up 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.9 percent on year. Capex is also called steady at -0.2 percent on quarter.China will see November numbers for consumer and producer prices; in October, consumer prices were down 0.3 percent on month and up 0.3 percent on year. Producer prices were down 2.9 percent on year in October.Taiwan will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in October, imports were up 6.5 percent on year and exports rose 8.4 percent for a trade surplus of $6.87 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX