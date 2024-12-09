TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - exceeding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 0.2 percent).On an annualized basis, GDP rose 1.2 percent - beating forecasts for a 0.9 percent gain, which would have been unchanged.Capital expenditure was down 0.1 percent on quarter, but that also beat forecasts for a decline of 0.2 percent - which would have been unchanged from Q2.External demand was down 0.1 percent on quarter, while the GDP price index climbed an annual 2.4 percent and private consumption was up 0.7 percent on quarter.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX