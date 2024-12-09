TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.456 trillion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 13 percent from a year earlier.That beat forecasts for a surplus of 2.318 trillion yen and was up from 1.717 trillion yen in September.Exports were up 2.9 percent on year at 9.365 trillion yen and imports fell 0.7 percent to 9,521 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 155.7 billion yen.The capital account showed a surplus of 3.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus 1.896 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX