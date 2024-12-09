CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - ANZ Group announced that Nuno Matos will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 3, 2025, succeeding Shayne Elliott, who is retiring after a nine-year tenure. Matos will also join the boards of ANZ Group Holdings Limited and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited as an Executive Director.Elliott will step down as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director on 2 July 2025.With more than 30 years' experience across retail, commercial and wholesale banking, 57-year-old Nuno Matos most recently served as CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC.Matos joined HSBC in 2015 from Santander where he was most recently Global Head of Consumer in its Retail and Commercial Division. At HSBC Mr Matos held senior roles including Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe, where he oversaw the transformation of its European business. He had previously also served as CEO Mexico, one of HSBC's largest markets, and Regional Head of Retail Banking in Latin America.Matos began his career as an analyst in the banking supervision department of Banco de Portugal. He has worked in many different markets including Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, France,Brazil, Mexico and Peru.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX