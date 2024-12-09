BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit held steady in October compared to last year, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.The trade gap stood at EUR 303 million in October, the same as in the corresponding month last year.Exports climbed 12.0 percent annually in October, and imports also advanced sharply by 10.0 percent.The main commodities exported in October were electrical equipment, with a share of 16 percent of Estonia's total exports, followed by agricultural products and food preparations and wood and articles of wood. Top exporting partners in October were Finland, Latvia, Sweden, and Lithuania.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX