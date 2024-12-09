Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A40P16 | ISIN: SE0022419784 | Ticker-Symbol: 61L0
Frankfurt
09.12.24
09:15 Uhr
25,240 Euro
+0,040
+0,16 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
09.12.2024 08:54 Uhr
99 Leser
Norwegian healthcare region expands enterprise imaging contract with Sectra--digitizes pathology diagnostics to improve cancer care

Finanznachrichten News

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) announces that the Norwegian healthcare region Helse Nord RHF will expand its usage of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution to include digital pathology. The digital workflow will make it easier for pathologists to review and collaborate around cases, ultimately enhancing patient care, particularly within cancer.

"We have used Sectra's solution for many years to enhance our radiology operations and now look forward to realizing similar benefits in the diagnostic workflows in pathology. We anticipate that the digital solution will enhance collaboration both between hospitals who often support each other with second opinions and expertise, and between the medical specialties that collaborate in complex care pathways such a cancer care," says Kai-Sverre Fjellberg, Imaging Services Manager at Helse Nord RHF.

Digital pathology leads to numerous advantages for hospitals, pathologists, and patients. Sectra's digital pathology solution will provide Helse Nord RHF with a vendor-neutral and scalable solution that will help minimize time spent on manual processes and strengthen data security. The pathologists will complement their use of microscopes with the digital solution, allowing them to review and collaborate around cases in a way that has not been possible before. They will now have instant and, if needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

The pathology contract was signed in November 2024 and is an extension of their use of Sectra's solutions. They have used Sectra's solutions since 2011.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Helse Nord RHF to include digital pathology. Many healthcare providers are adopting an enterprise imaging strategy as a key component to enhance patient outcomes. By integrating digital pathology into their workflow, Helse Nord RHF will experience enhanced collaboration among pathologists and other medical specialties, leading to more accurate and timely diagnoses," says Petter Østbye, General Manager, Sectra Scandinavia.

The digital pathology module is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution that provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:
Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/norwegian-healthcare-region-expands-enterprise-imaging-contract-with-sectra-digitizes-pathology-diag,c4076746

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-module,c3358567

Sectra's digital pathology module

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/norwegian-healthcare-region-expands-enterprise-imaging-contract-with-sectradigitizes-pathology-diagnostics-to-improve-cancer-care-302325950.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
